Chuck Lorre’s ‘Bookie’ scores second season at max

Bookie, the Max Original comedy series created by Chuck Lorre and Nick Bakay, starring Sebastian Maniscalco, has been renewed for a second season by Warner Bros. Discovery.



The renewal announcement was made just two weeks after the season one finale aired. The show has been a hit with audiences and critics, holding an 87% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes and a 7.3 user score on IMDb.

“The collaboration between Chuck and Sebastian has proven to be a winning hand and we’re looking forward to continuing the story with this incredibly talented cast and crew,” said Amy Gravitt, exec vp programming and head of comedy at HBO and Max.

The series is produced by Warner Bros. Television, as are all Lorre vehicles.

“There’s no doubt that Chuck and Nick’s Bookie won big this season as they took us on a hilarious ride into the underbelly of illegal sports gambling, featuring a cast led by another dynamic duo: Sebastian Maniscalco and Omar J. Dorsey. I’m looking forward to watching more of their antics in season two. Congratulations to the entire cast and crew, and thanks to our partners at Max,” said WBTV chairman Channing Dungey.

Early on in the show, Bookie made waves by bringing back Lorre's old co-star from Two and a Half Men, Charlie Sheen, who makes an appearance as himself in both the premiere and the season one finale.

The remaining cast members are Maxim Swinton, Vanessa Ferlito, Jorge Garcia, and Andrea Anders.