Gerard Butler returns to 'How to Train Your Dragon' franchise

Gerard Butler is coming back to the How to Train Your Dragon franchise. Dean DeBlois, the original co-director of the live-action version, will see the actor return to his father's role as Stoick the Vast.



At the helm of the project are Mason Thames from The Black Phone and Nico Parker from The Last of Us, who will portray Hiccup (originally voiced by Jay Baruchel) and Astrid (America Ferrera), respectively. The project's deadline has been set by Universal for June 13, 2025.

Based on Cressida Cowell's books, the original DreamWorks Animation trilogy narrated the tale of a young Viking boy and his dragon, Toothless. Between 2010 and 2019, the trilogy was released, and it brought in more than $1.6 billion worldwide.

Through Marc Platt Productions, Marc Platt and Adam Siegel, the president of Platt's banner, are producing. For Universal, Lexi Barta oversees.

Butler made his breakthrough in the 2006 film 300 and most recently starred in the CIA drama Kandahar and the action film Plane from Lionsgate. CAA and Alan Siegel Entertainment represent him.

The news was initially reported by Deadline.