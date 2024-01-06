Megan Thee Stallion calls herself ‘Black Regina George’ in new music video

Megan Thee Stallion portrays 'Regina George' in new Mean Girls reboot

Megan Thee Stallion revived the “Black Regina George” vibes in her latest music video.



Megan Thee Stallion, starring Reneé Rapp, wore a classic ensemble from the Mean Girls film in her recently released music video.

For their joint music video, Not My Fault, the 28-year-old rapper wore a white tank top with cutouts that exposed her purple undergarment.

She added an icy blonde wig with bouncy curls to go with the top, which was inspired by a moment from the 2004 comedy drama. She also slid into a short white miniskirt.

The Savage hitmaker, who caught everyone's attention when she performed at the New Year's Rockin' Eve Celebration wearing a seductive, skintight purple ensemble, announced the music video's debut on Instagram on Friday.

“It was only right for @meangirls to recruit thee Black Regina George for this one,” she wrote in her caption.

In addition, she posted pictures of herself on set wearing the same purple bra-baring costume as Rachel McAdams' Regina George from the first film.

“It wouldn't be me if I ain't cause commotion,” Megan wrote in her caption in the caption of photos of herself as well as the character. “Get in hotties we're going to watch @meangirls”.

Soon to be featured in the Mean Girls musical remake is Megan and Renee's song Not My Fault, which was released a few weeks prior to the music video.

Additionally, the title alludes to a remark from the iconic movie that Lindsay Lohan's character Cady yells at Lizzy Caplan's Janis.