Cher’s son Elijah goes missing day before conservatorship hearing: Report

Cher claimed that Elijah’s ‘substance abuse issues’ render him incapable of managing his finances

Cher’s son Elijah Blue Allman has gone off the radar.

Just a day before the court was supposed to make a decision about whether Cher should be appointed the temporary conservator for her 47-year-old drug-addled son, Elijah has seemingly gone missing.

In new court documents filed Thursday, the showbiz legend implored that her she has lost all contact with her son and is worried about his wellness, per Page Six.

She reiterated that Elijah is set to receive funds from a trust but if he is allowed full access to them, the money would be “immediately spent on drugs” with nothing left for him to take care of himself.

She explained that her son is currently unable to appropriately “manage his finances” because of his “severe mental health and substance abuse issues.”

Hence, Cher argued that if she is not given control over his finances, Elijah would put his “life at risk.”

The Believe hitmaker further doubled down on her claims that Elijah’s wife Marieangela King – with whom he recently reconciled amid their divorce – would “take steps to prevent” Elijah from learning of the conservatorship hearing set for Friday, Jan 5.

However, Cher maintained that if she was awarded the conservatorship of Elijah over his wife, she would bring “no harm” ‘to Elijah’s finances.