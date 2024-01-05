Samuel L. Jackson sets to star in upcoming ‘Fight Night Heist’ series

Samuel L. Jackson to star in upcoming ‘Fight Night Heist’ series

Samuel L. Jackson will reportedly star in the upcoming Peacock Muhammad Ali limited series, Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist.



Deadline reported that Jackson will play the role of Frank Moten, a real-life underworld kingpin coined the Black Godfather by the NY tabloids.

Interestingly, the series is going to reunite Jackson with Craig Brewer, who will direct the first two episodes of the show.

Kevin Hart will also feature in and produce the limited series which landed a series order at Peacock in December 2023.

Shaye Ogbonna and Jason Horwitch will serve as executive producers as well as showrunners on the series. The project hails from Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

According to the official synopsis, the series will showcase the story of “how on the night of Ali’s defeat of Jerry Quarry, which came after he was banned from boxing for rejecting to enter the military draft, hundreds of guests at an after-party were robbed at gunpoint, becoming one of the largest armed robberies the country has ever seen” via Deadline.

Meanwhile, Jackson earned an Oscar nomination for his breakout role in Quentin Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction.

Jackson is also known for his work in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, in which he plays Nick Fury.

The actor's other notable movies included Unbreakable and its sequel Glass, multiple Star Wars movies, Shaft and Snakes on a Plane.