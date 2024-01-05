Meghan Markle's 'debilitating' hidden illness and treatment

Meghan Markle dealt with a painful condition in the past

Meghan Markle, who dealt with a painful condition in the past, has shared interesting details about her "debilitating" health issue that had left the Duchess needing to go to hospital.

The Duchess of Sussex, known for her proactive approach to looking after both her physical and mental health, previously opened up about her lifechanging medical treatment which helped her with her severe migraines.

After trying out a number of therapies and treatments, Meghan explained the alternative medical treatment she found that works for her.



She reportedly takes great care over her health and wellbeing with daily supplements and exercise. Acupuncture and yoga practices are also a part of her life.



In an interview with The Chalkboard, Meghan admitted that she used to suffer with migraines so bad that she had to go to the hospital, saying: "I used to have debilitating migraines (hospitalised for them), and acupuncture and Eastern medicine absolutely changed my life."



She added: "Migraine-free living is a game changer."



In an interview with Best Health, Meghan - who loves to maintain a healthy lifestyle - said: "Yoga is my thing. There are so many benefits that come with the practice of yoga…increased flexibility, muscle strength, greater happiness, increased mental focus, a greater ability to relax, decreased anxiety and better sleep."

The Duchess is not alone in struggling with the severe headaches. Harry, in Spare, recalled details of his own experience with migraines.

Migraines:

Migraines are relatively common, believed to affect around 20 percent of adults in the UK. Often thought of as "just a bad headache" they are actually a neurological condition that can cause unbearable pain, tiredness, nausea, loss of vision, visual disturbances and numbness among other symptoms.

Cupping Therapy:



Cupping therapy is an ancient healing technique that some people use to ease pain. The therapy, which originates in Asia, involves cups being placed on one's back, stomach, arms, legs or other parts of the body. A vacuum or suction force is then applied from inside the cup to pull the skin upward. The therapy is said to be an effective practice to get rid of a severe pain.