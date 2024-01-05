Madonna imposes $100 fine on her crew members: Deets inside

Madonna stringent to her crew members: More inside

Madonna is an amazing pop icon but she is stringent to her crew members.

A source spilled to the National Enquirer, “Madonna has implemented a stringent policy backstage, where crew members and dancers face a hefty $100 fine each time, they dare to be late.”

“She runs a tight ship — and she's got some nerve!” remarked an insider.

The source claimed that Madonna imposing expensive fines to her crew and dancers, but a rep for the singer clarified to the outlet, “The crew and dancers are never late.”

Earlier RadarOnline.com reported that Madonna’s fans demanded refunds after they attended her show in December 2023.

Fans revealed that their concert experience weren’t exactly as they expected.

It is pertinent to mention that the singer postponed dates in June after she was admitted to hospital over a “serious bacterial infection”.

The attendees in Brooklyn disclosed that they waited for hours as the songstress took the stage at 11 pm.

Fans took to the social media and expressed their grievances with one said, “I WANT A REFUND NOW.”

Another remarked, “Whole arena chanting bulls at her lateness. Great show but went way too late.”

“Will not be spending money to see her no ma'am. Taylor [Swift] may be a capitalist but she respects her fans time and starts on time as do many many great artists. Lady Gaga starts on time, Beyoncé starts on time,” added a third user.