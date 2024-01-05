Prince William, Kate Middleton launch hunt for new aide amid 'lazy' claims

Prince William, Kate Middleton launch a hunt for new aide amid 'lazy' claims

Prince William and Princess Kate reportedly sent out job posting for a visits and events manager in the wake of Britons’ discontentment with the royals’ work ethics.

According to Brides, the household of the Prince and Princess of Wales is seeking someone who would assist in the “development of their official programs,” read the LinkedIn post.

They will also be “working creatively with the team to shape, plan, and implement a wide variety of visits, ranging from formal state occasions to more imaginative engagements based around their royal highnesses’ thematic areas.”

The manager will be required to work closely with the rest of William and Kate’s team, which include events team, private secretary team, and communications team.

They will act as the primary point of contact for anyone involved in the planning and execution processes, as per the outlet.

It comes as royal expert Gareth Russell warned the Waleses about the dangers of shirking off from their royal duties after they were slammed for their lack of engagements across 2023.

"The danger for them is that even though this is almost certainly motivated by prioritising their home life, it has enabled their critics to paint them as lazy,” the royal editor of the Daily Mirror claimed to GB News.

He continued: "Because of the difficulties the monarchy has had in the last few years, William and Catherine were very much expected to be the star players and to be the star attraction for positive publicity."

“If they're not seen as often, there is a risk that they enable their critics to write the story for them,” added Russell.