Brayden Bowers pops the question to Christina Mandrell at Golden Wedding

Brayden Bowers pops the question to Christina Mandrell at the Golden Wedding

Brayden Bowers and Christina Mandrell are eager to spend their lifetime together.

The Bachelor Nation stars got engaged during Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist’s ‘Golden Wedding,’ which aired live on ABC on Thursday, Jan. 4.

The 25-year-old travel nurse popped the question to Mandrell after recounting their first interaction to host Jesse Palmer at the ceremony.

"Christina, from the moment that I picked you up from the airport with your crazy ass rose and your fake disguise, I just knew that there was something special and there was something different," he enthused as he got down on one knee.

"And I have no doubts that I want to spend the rest of my life with you," he continued. "And like Gerry said, it's like, you know, we have such little time and ... I just know that I want to spend the rest of my days with you."

As Bowers pulled out an engagement ring, the mom of one exclaimed, “This is why we got our nails done?” and accepted the proposal.

The official Instagram account of The Golden Bachelor posted a behind-the-photos of the newly-engaged couple, writing, “We love love!! Congrats to the newest Bachelor Nation fiancées”.



