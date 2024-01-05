Jacob Elordi reveals Timothée Chalamet's never tipped off role in 'Saltburn'

Jacob Elordi is spilling all the secrets made in the casting process of Saltburn.



Following its release on Amazon Prime, the movie has gone viral on social media, leaving viewers bewildered by the now-famous bathtub scene.

Barry Keoghan, an Irish actor, has gained a new following elsewhere after his character, Oliver, was spotted dancing in full nude down the stately house's hallway to Sophie Ellis Bextor's "Murder on the Dance Floor."

Emerald, who portrayed Camilla Parker-Bowles in The Crown before, allegedly wanted Timothée Chalamet, a French-American actress, to reprise the part. To the pleasure of the crowd, she quickly had second thoughts when Barry's name was brought up.

Barry claimed that upon learning that Jacob had been selected as his co-star, he was lured to Saltburn. "It was Emerald, then, she said she wanted Timothée Chalamet for it," Jacob said in a chat with Barry Vogue, about why he signed up for the role. He continued: "I said 'Have you thought about Barry Keoghan?' You and Em for sure were a big part of it and then the script is just, you know."

Even though the film has been viewed by millions of people, Jacob said he was scared of the reaction but was also proud of the work he had done.

Emerald disclosed that she had to clear the set in order to allow Barry to "let his body lead the way". The dad-of-one revealed: "On paper, he wasn’t written to do that. But I wanted to see what actually happened, and where I would take it. I wanted to be confused and let my body lead the way. What am I doing? How can I get closer?"

