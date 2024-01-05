Zendaya unfollows boyfriend Tom Holland amid mysterious social media purge

Zendaya has previously admitted to going off the social media radar for her mental health

Zendaya went into the New Year with a total social media cleanse.

In fact, the 27-year-old actress didn’t even spare her boyfriend form the unexplained purge, Tom Holland, as she cleared out her Instagram – unfollowing all her friends and associates.

However, her account is still up and running, with all her old posts still there.

Though she didn’t provide an explanation for the move, it may have something to do with the Emmy-winners upcoming movies – Challengers and Dune: Part 2.

The Euphoria star most recently shared a poster from the sports romcom/ drama film Challengers on Monday, captioning it, “Challengers April 26th. Wishing you all the most beautiful new year.”

Meanwhile, Dune : Part 2 is also slated to be released this year after its Fall 2023 release date was postponed due to the SAG-AFTRA strike.



Further starring Timothée Chalamet, Austin Butler, and Florence Pugh, the Dune sequel will hit theaters in March 2024.

Zendaya has previously opened up about her relationship with social media, telling People Magazine in October 2021 that she often goes off the radar for the sake of her mental health.

“Being on [social media] would kind of make me anxious, or I would start to overthink a little too much. [My fans] want me to… be happy and exist beyond social media,” she told the outlet.

Meanwhile, Holland is still following Zendaya on social media.