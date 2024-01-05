Whoopi Goldberg declares she’s not linked to Jeffrey Epstein

Whoopi Goldberg speaks out amid Jeffrey Epstein unsealed documents speculations

Whoopi Goldberg has recently declared she has no ties to Jeffrey Epstein amid speculations.



During the latest episode of The View, the Oscar winner revealed she rejected travelling to the private island of the late convicted sex offender.

“Apparently, they said I was on the island. And I don’t go anywhere!” said the 68-year-old.

Whoopi explained, “So I’m just going to say — and there’s just been a lot of stuff recently, I don’t know what I’ve done to anybody — but apparently there are a lot of the [tabloid] sites [and] people don’t realise they can be harmful.”

Whoopi also disproved other speculations about herself as she stated, “I never got kicked out of Gordon Ramsay’s restaurant. I never got kicked out of Guy Fieri’s restaurant.”

“I didn’t get kicked off Bill Maher’s show. I didn’t get into a fight with Oprah backstage here at The View. I mean, it just goes — it’s insane. It goes on and on and on,” she added.

Whoopi comments came the same week after Jeffrey’s filed were unsealed which included A-List celebrities, politicians and more as alleged associates of Jeffrey over the years when he was found guilty of having committed sex crimes involving underage girls.

Meanwhile, Whoopi’s name was not among those named in the unsealed documents.