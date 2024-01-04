Kate Middleton, Prince William embrace 'Normal' parenting, attend every school event

Kate and William are reported to be 'hands-on' parents who consistently attend children's functions

According to a source, the Prince and Princess of Wales are described as 'like a normal mum and dad,' actively participating in events at their children's school.

Kate and William, both 41, are reported to be 'hands-on' parents who consistently attend functions at Lambrook School in Berkshire, where their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis are enrolled.

Hello! magazine states that the royal couple engage in all essential school activities, including recent participation in a fundraising drive where they were seen 'queueing for the tombola.'

Although it has been known that the Princess of Wales handles the school run daily, a source shared with the publication that both parents actively partake in Lambrook events.

The source indicated that the future King and Queen discreetly join events like carol concerts and are nearly always present, managing to attend such occasions despite their busy schedules.

'The day after Kate's carol service [at Westminster Abbey], it was the school Christmas fair and they were all there, as they were the previous year.

Royal fans have previously commented on the couple's 'relatable' style of parenting after spotting Kate and William out in public.

