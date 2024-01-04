Ewan McGregor sets to receive Göteborg Film Festival Honorary Dragon Award

Ewan McGregor to receive Göteborg Film Festival Honorary Dragon Award

Ewan McGregor will reportedly receive the Honorary Dragon Award at this year’s Göteborg Film Festival in Sweden.



In a statement via Deadline, Göteborg Film Festival artistic director Jonas Holmberg said, “Ewan McGregor is an androgynous symbol of the Cool Britannia era, a romantic icon for the millennial generation and a saber-swinging franchise holder in the pop-cultural center of the galaxy. But above all, he is an incredibly skilled artist.”

“By mastering stylised extravagance, literary precision and nuanced realism with the same relaxed self-evidence, Ewan McGregor has shown that he is one of the truly great actors of our time,” remarked Jonas.

The outlet reported that Ewan is going to receive the award at a special screening of Danny Boyle’s iconic 1996 film Trainspotting.

The Star Wars actor will not only participate in an Actors Talk but also attend the Nordic premiere of his latest movie, Niclas Larsson’s Mother, Couch.

According to official synopsis, “Mother, Couch is a comedy drama based on Jerker Virdborg’s novel Mamma i sofa. Beyond Ewan, the cast also includes Ellen Burstyn, Rhys Ifans, Lara Flynn Boyle and F. Murray Abraham.

Besides Mother, Couch, Ewan will next be seen in A Gentleman in Moscow, which he also serves as executive producer.

Meanwhile, Göteborg Film Festival will be held between January 26 and February 4.