Amy Childs shuts down trolls for mum-shaming her after twins' birth

Amy Childs shuts down trolls for mum-shaming

Amy Childs shut down trolls for allegedly “mum-shaming” and sending her offensive messages.

The Towie star opened up about abusive messages from bullies who called her out for not breast-feeding her newborn twins.

Spilling beans on the Saving Grace podcast, the actress admitted that after she gave birth to twins, she tried to breastfeed them but “it didn’t work.”

Amy and her fiancé, Billy Delbosq welcomed twins, Billy and Millie, back in April.



The 33-year-old further highlighted that “this doesn’t make her a bad mother,” adding, people should refrain from hurling insults at others.

"I tried breastfeeding, it didn't work for me. I wanted to do it. I had all the mums going, 'You should be breastfeeding your baby!'"



The TV personality continued: “There's so many mums out there that it just doesn't work for. It doesn't mean you're a bad mum.”

Besides the twins, Amy also shares son Ritchie, 6, with former beau Bradley Wright, and Polly with one of her former boyfriends.

The television personality revealed she and Wright mutually decided to keep children away from social media, adding: “Me and Ritchie's dad, we decided not to put Rich on social media, something I agreed on when pregnant. Polly is on social media. But I get loads of messages.”