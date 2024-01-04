Kim Kardashian pulls plug on major business to focus on 'other passions'

Kim Kardashian is saying goodbye to one of her most lucrative ventures.

The Kardashians star announced that her mobile game Kim Kardashian: Hollywood is shutting down after nearly 10 years.

In a statement to The Post on Wednesday, Jan. 3, Kim claimed she has come to the decision to focus on “other passions.”

“I’m so grateful from the bottom of my heart to everyone who has loved and played Kim Kardashian: Hollywood in the past 10 years,” she began.

“This journey has meant so much to me but I’ve realized that it’s time to focus that energy into other passions.

The reality star went on to extend her gratitude towards Glu mobile company for working “diligently on making it a success.”

The game revolved around Kim’s journey toward stardom by gaining fans through different ventures, including acting and modeling as the SKIMS mogul also found love along the way.

It has already vanished from the Apple and Android app stores.

Alerts have also been sent to those who already had the game downloaded that it “no longer offers in-app purchases and has been removed from app stores," noting they will only be able to play it until April 8.