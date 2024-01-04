Andy Cohen claps back at Jen Shah’s ‘RHOSLC’ assault denial: ‘She was lying’

Jen Shah claimed ‘Real Housewives’ producer Andy Cohen was ‘butthurt’ she snubbed an interview with him

Andy Cohen is setting the record straight.

Just hours after the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City bombshell dropped during its season four finale Tuesday, Andy Cohen wasted no time responding to the accusation that his show is using former RHOSLC star Jen Shah’s name to keep his views up.

“I don’t want to be Captain Obvious here, but if we had footage, don’t you think we would have aired it?” Cohen rhetorically asked Shah, who is currently serving time in prison for a telemarketing fraud scheme.

He was, of course, referring to Shah’s argument that had she actually given RHOSLC costar Heather Gray a black eye on the show, Bravo would have the footage to prove it.

However, Cohen argued that if they had the footage to prove it, they definitely would have aired it during the bombshell finale instead of holding on to it.

However, just because the footage doesn’t exist, doesn’t mean that the incident didn’t occur.

Cohen further responded to Shah’s other claim – which she penned and uploaded to her Insta Stories from prison – that he was still “butthurt” that she “turned down” his request for a one-on-one interview.

He clarified that though he really did want to do an interview with Shah in the days leading up to her sentencing, Shah’s “stipulations were insane,” including demanding “a lot of money” in exchange for the exclusive.