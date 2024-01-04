Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's tough time begins?

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's tough time seemingly begins

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have received the first major snub of 2024 from the royal family.



The royal family's official social media accounts have shared sweet pictures of King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William, Kat Middleton and other royals, but there's no photos of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their two children.



It seems as Harry and Meghan's tough time begins as the-California-based couple were totally shunned by the royal family.

The meaningful video was captioned: "Thank you for all the warm welcomes up and down the country, and around the world, in 2023. Wishing everyone a very happy 2024!"

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were caught up in the furor surrounding Omid Scobie’s controversial book Endgame. Even one of Hollywood’s leading trade publications, placed the couple among its list of "losers" for the year.