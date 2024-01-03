Star Wars new director weighs in on being first woman to direct sci-fi movie

Star Wars new director shares her thoughts on being first woman to direct sci-fi movie

Star Wars new director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy has recently weighed in on being first woman to direct a sci-fi movie.



Sharmeen has become the first woman as well as the first person of colour to direct a Star Wars movie featuring Daisy Ridley.

“I’m very thrilled about the project because I feel what we’re about to create is something very special,” said the 45-year-old Pakistani-Canadian movie-maker in an exclusive interview with CNN.

The new Star Wars movie, which was written by Steven Knight, will reportedly begin filming this year with a new title either Star Wars: A New Beginning or Star Wars: New Jedi Order.

Sharmeen added, “We’re in 2024 now, and it’s about time that we had a woman come forward to shape a story in a galaxy far, far away.”

The movie was announced in April 2023, revealing Daisy to return as Rey in the new set-up 15 year after the event of Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker.

Meanwhile, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy said at last year’s Star Wars Celebration that Daisy’s new movie would follow Rey as she built a new Jedi Order.

“Well, we’re 15 years out from ‘Rise of Skywalker,’ so we’re post-war, post-First Order, and the Jedi are in disarray,” said Kathleen.

She added, “There’s a lot of discussion around, ‘Who are the Jedi? What are they doing? What’s the state of the galaxy?’ She’s attempting to rebuild the Jedi Order, based on the books, based on what she promised Luke, so that’s where we’re going.”