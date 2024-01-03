Chloe Madeley breaks silence following 'attention-seeking' post debate

Chloe Madeley disclosed her split with James Haskell last October after five years of marriage

Chloe Madeley clapped back at a social media troll accusing her of 'attention-seeking' on Tuesday.

The 36-year-old personal trainer defiantly posted a gym photo on Instagram. Supportive fans flooded the comments, encouraging Chloe to continue 'inspiring other women' with her positive content.

Alongside the photo, she wrote: "Got a DM from a man today saying 'Stop posting things for attention."

'I seriously thought about it (I didn’t), and decided I’ll probably just keep posting what I want, when I want. Sorry bout that, pal.'

Showing their support one follower commented: 'You keep doing you and inspiring so many women the world needs more Chloe’s.'

'Don’t stop Chloe, love your posts and your positivity x,' another added.

Chloe's update follows her revelation about her parents, Richard and Judy's, response to her announcement of the end of her five-year marriage to James Haskell.

The 38-year-old former England rugby star and fitness enthusiast, who share a 17-month-old daughter named Bodhi, disclosed their split last October after five years of marriage.