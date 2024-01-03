Katie Price makes ‘daring' move amid £3.2M bankruptcy case

The bankruptcy hearing was postponed to next year due to members of public causing chaos in the online hearing last month

Katie Price is attempting to boost her finances amidst her ongoing £3.2 million bankruptcy case by selling an X-rated 2024 calendar.

The 45-year-old former glamour model is asking fans to pay £99.99 for the provocative photos ahead of her scheduled hearing in February.

Reports indicate that investigators have been assigned to her case to uncover any hidden income streams.

In her priciest calendar option, Katie includes a handwritten message, two exclusive polaroids, and a lipstick kiss on the front.

A more affordable version is also available on the UK Calendar Girls website, priced from £24.99. The sale of these calendars coincides with the financial scrutiny surrounding her bankruptcy case.

Sources mentioned to The Mirror in September that investigators are leaving no stone unturned to understand the intricacies of her finances. Katie, who has recently enjoyed two holidays, including a trip to Thailand in March, is expected to disclose the extent of her earnings during her hearing in February 2024.

Notably, she has managed to avoid in-person questioning since November 2021.

