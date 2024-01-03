Benny Blanco shares first photo of Selena Gomez to Instagram amid new romance

Benny Blanco officially hard launched his relationship with Selena Gomez.
After weeks of Selena showing him off on her social media – including various romantic snaps and even social media rants defending him against haters – Benny decided Tuesday night that it was time to reciprocate by uploading a few cute snaps of her to his Instagram Stories.
Selena looked adorable in the close-up photos – taken somewhere outdoors – smiling warmly at the camera in one and even hiding her face with her freshly-manicured hands in the other.
The pop icon went with a minimal make-up look – her freckles and frost-kissed skin shining through – with her new wavy blonde locks framing her face.
She kept warm and cosy in a black wool coat worn over a white fur sweater and yet another layer of a black top.
Benny’s post comes just day after the Fetish songstress posted yet another series of snaps from a magical date night at an art exhibit.
Prior to that, she posted several pictures of her cuddling up to the music producer.
Selena, 31, confirmed last month that she had been dating Benny, 35, for six months.
