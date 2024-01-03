 
close
Wednesday January 03, 2024
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Celebrity Jeopardy!: Lisa Ann Walter makes it to finals against Mira Sorvino

Semi final of Celebrity Jeopardy! Season 2 aired on Tuesday, Jan. 2, starring Mira Sorvino, Lisa Ann Walter, and Utkarsh

By Nola Miller
January 03, 2024
Celebrity Jeopardy Lisa Ann Walter thrashes Mira Sorvino as finalist
Celebrity Jeopardy Lisa Ann Walter thrashes Mira Sorvino as finalist

Latest episode of Celebrity Jeopardy! Season 2 featured a lot of drama as actress Lisa Ann Walter thrashed Mira Sorvino with a whopping $17,000 compared to the latter's $16,100.

Everything started out great for Mira and initially it was “her game,” as she topped the floor with $11,200.

Host Ken Jennings commented on her performance, admitting: "Mira's got a big lead!"

However, Lisa quickly caught up to Mira with her quick responses, prompting the host to admit that the Parent Trap star was “making a run at Mira’s lead” as soon as she scored the big $3000.

The two battled for the lead, entering the Final Jeopardy! with Lisa’s $17,000, Mira’s $16,100 and third contestant Utkarsh Ambudkar's $8400.

Lisa ended up reaching the finals, set to premiere on Jan. 23. Her competitors are to be decided in the next two rounds, which will take place on January 9 and 16.

Fans were head over heels in love with such thrilling performance.

A fan expressed his excitement writing: “I have to say that the Triple Jeopardy round has been a grudge match between @LisaAnnWalter and @MiraSorvino. This is going to be an interesting final."

Another one commented: "Lisa Ann Walter!!!! She’s so great!!! #jeopardy."

A third gushed: @LisaAnnWalter just watched you on Jeopardy. I'm so impressed with you. Not only are you absolutely gorgeous, but you have an incredibly intelligent mind."