Celebrity Jeopardy!: Lisa Ann Walter makes it to finals against Mira Sorvino

Celebrity Jeopardy Lisa Ann Walter thrashes Mira Sorvino as finalist

Latest episode of Celebrity Jeopardy! Season 2 featured a lot of drama as actress Lisa Ann Walter thrashed Mira Sorvino with a whopping $17,000 compared to the latter's $16,100.

Everything started out great for Mira and initially it was “her game,” as she topped the floor with $11,200.

Host Ken Jennings commented on her performance, admitting: "Mira's got a big lead!"

However, Lisa quickly caught up to Mira with her quick responses, prompting the host to admit that the Parent Trap star was “making a run at Mira’s lead” as soon as she scored the big $3000.

The two battled for the lead, entering the Final Jeopardy! with Lisa’s $17,000, Mira’s $16,100 and third contestant Utkarsh Ambudkar's $8400.

Lisa ended up reaching the finals, set to premiere on Jan. 23. Her competitors are to be decided in the next two rounds, which will take place on January 9 and 16.

Fans were head over heels in love with such thrilling performance.

A fan expressed his excitement writing: “I have to say that the Triple Jeopardy round has been a grudge match between @LisaAnnWalter and @MiraSorvino. This is going to be an interesting final."

Another one commented: "Lisa Ann Walter!!!! She’s so great!!! #jeopardy."

A third gushed: @LisaAnnWalter just watched you on Jeopardy. I'm so impressed with you. Not only are you absolutely gorgeous, but you have an incredibly intelligent mind."