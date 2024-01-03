Jack Black to team up with Jason Momoa in upcoming ‘Minecraft’ movie

Jack Black joins upcoming ‘Minecraft’ movie

Jack Black will team up with Jason Momoa in a new live-action adaptation of the popular video game, Minecraft.



According to a report published by Deadline, other stars in the upcoming movie included Emma Meyers and Danielle Brooks in addition to Jack and Jason.

The outlet reported that the production will begin very soon in New Zealand and the director is Napolean Dynamite movie-maker, Jared Hess.

To note, Warner Bros. and Legendary are going to produce Minecraft, which is scheduled to release in theatres on April 4, 2025.

So far, the screenplay has not been decided.

For the unversed, Minecraft, which debuted in 2011, is considered to be one of the best-selling video games in history and garnered over 140 million monthly users.

"The sandbox-style game enables players to use colourful blocks to create 3D worlds. It has numerous spinoffs, like Minecraft: Story Mode, Minecraft Earth, Minecraft Dungeons and Minecraft Legends," per outlet.

It is believed that Mojang Studios, the Swedish developer, was behind the game, which was later acquired by Microsoft in 2014 and would also serve as a producer on the movie adaptation.

Meanwhile, Jack has previously worked in different game-related movies, which included, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Jumanji: The Next Level and Lionsgate’s upcoming Borderlands.

Moreover, Jack will also reprise his voice role as Po in Universal and DreamWorks Animation’s comedy Kung Fu Panda 4, which will hit theatres on March 8.