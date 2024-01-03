Zac Efron reflects on playing Kevin Von Erich in The Iron Claw: Pics

Zac Efron on playing Kevin Von Erich in The Iron Claw: Pics

Zac Efron has recently shared his experience of playing Kevin Von Erich in the new movie, The Iron Claw on social media.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the 17 Again star posted a slew of photo from the set of the movie as he reflected on his eventful year.

In the caption, Zac wrote, “I am so grateful for so many things in 2023…professionally.”

“I recently had the honour of portraying Kevin Von Erich in The Iron Claw and it is a true privilege to share his incredible story with all of you,” continued the Baywatch actor.

Zac noted, “Personally, I am thankful for friends, family and too many good times to count.”

“Happy New Year to all of you, cheers to an amazing 2024!” he added.

Kevin, whom Zac first met at The Iron Claw's world premiere in Dallas back in November, dropped a comment on the actor’s post.



“You were the man for the job and I’ll always consider you a friend. Happy new year buddy,” remarked the former pro-wrestler.

Meanwhile, Zac felt honoured to portray Kevin in the new movie while speaking in a November Q&A session.