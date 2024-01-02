Prince William accused of 'dirty mind' over his most-used emoji

Prince William, Kate Middleton reveal their most-used emojis

Prince William has revealed his most-used emoji during a radio show appearance alongside his wife Princess Kate, and the future King is accused of having a dirty mind as it has a double meaning.



The Prince of Wales shared interesting details about the emoji, which is one with a sexual undertone that is often used during more explicit conversations.



The heir to the throne made the quip while he and Princess Kate were being interviewed for BBC Radio 1's Going Home show, prompting one of the hosts to reportedly say he has a 'dirty mind'.



When host Vick Hope asked the 41-year-old which of the characters they use most frequently, William quipped: 'Is this a clean thing? Is it a family one?'



Meanwhile Kate joked: 'It depends what group, if it's the family WhatsApp group.'

William continued: 'I've been told not to pick the aubergine, so I've got to pick something else.'

He added: 'It would have been the aubergine, but I'm saying now because I've got to be a little grown up that it's the one with the eyes [that] go up and down, and the mouth.'



The hosts of the show were surprise and delighted at William's response, with Jordan saying: 'He said the aubergine emoji, this is brilliant.' Meanwhile Vick is reported as saying: 'He knows. He’s got a dirty mind.'

The Princess Kate also revealed hers, saying: "Mine’s probably going to be the heart with then the crying emoji. The hysterical laughing when things have gone wrong."

