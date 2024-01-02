‘Vanderpump Villa’ promises fans more drama in first teaser: Watch

Lisa Vanderpump is ready to release another show as she released the teaser for Vanderpump Villa on Hulu.

The first teaser of the show was released on Monday in which the fans got a glimpse of the staff at Vanderpump’s French countryside estate, Chateau Rosabelle.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, who produced the series, seemingly hinted at much more drama following the show, Vanderpump Rules, in the upcoming show.

The teaser shows glimpses of Vanderpump’s first staff meeting, where she details her expectations of her new hires. The restauranteur, 63, is seen instructing her newly-hired staff that they can indulge in all the drama they want behind the scenes, but not while performing their duties.

“I have personally selected each of you from some of the best restaurants, bars, and kitchens,” she told her hospitality crew. “I know you know how to serve. But this is France, so let’s talk expectations.”

As shots of the cast enjoying the villa’s expansive pool are shown, Vanderpump explains to the cast, “You can do what you want behind the scenes, but when you’re around the guests, don’t get sloppy.”

The Hulu series is set to premiere this spring but does not yet have a premiere date.

