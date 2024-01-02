‘Vanderpump Villa’ promises fans more drama in first teaser: Watch 

Lisa Vanderpump is ready to release another show as she released the teaser for Vanderpump Villa on Hulu.
The first teaser of the show was released on Monday in which the fans got a glimpse of the staff at Vanderpump’s French countryside estate, Chateau Rosabelle.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, who produced the series, seemingly hinted at much more drama following the show, Vanderpump Rules, in the upcoming show.
The teaser shows glimpses of Vanderpump’s first staff meeting, where she details her expectations of her new hires. The restauranteur, 63, is seen instructing her newly-hired staff that they can indulge in all the drama they want behind the scenes, but not while performing their duties.
“I have personally selected each of you from some of the best restaurants, bars, and kitchens,” she told her hospitality crew. “I know you know how to serve. But this is France, so let’s talk expectations.”
As shots of the cast enjoying the villa’s expansive pool are shown, Vanderpump explains to the cast, “You can do what you want behind the scenes, but when you’re around the guests, don’t get sloppy.”
The Hulu series is set to premiere this spring but does not yet have a premiere date.
Princess Kate's brother James Middleton penned a heartfelt note as he welcomed 2024
The Danish monarch, 83, announced her shock abdication in her New Year’s Eve
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are nowhere near to end the royal rift
Brad Pitt seemingly enjoys being the only celebrity in his new relationship with Ines de Ramon
Taylor Swift's concert tickets have been know to cause chaos as they would be grossly inflated
Larsa Pippen didn’t shy away from celebrating her beau, Marcus Jordan's birthday