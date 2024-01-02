'Wonka' takes bite out of New Year's box office as 'Aquaman 2' flounders

The New Year's box office has seen a battle of the fantastical, with a young Willy Wonka waltzing his way to victory while Aquaman 2 remains submerged in disappointment.

Warner Bros.' Wonka, starring Timothée Chalamet as the iconic candymaker, has devoured the top spot, grossing an estimated $29.5 million over the long holiday weekend. This brings its domestic total to a delectable $140.2 million, proving audiences have a sweet tooth for Wonka's origin story.



Meanwhile, James Wan's Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom continues to struggle, failing to capture the tidal wave of success its predecessor enjoyed.

The superhero sequel sputtered with an estimated $19.2 million over the four-day period, bringing its domestic total to a lackluster $81.8 million. This falls far short of the $215.4 million the first Aquaman had earned by New Year's Day 2018, raising questions about its ability to reach billion-dollar club status like its predecessor.

Chalamet's star power in Wonka has undoubtedly drawn audiences, while the film's holiday release and family-friendly appeal proved enticing. Positive reviews praising the film's visual spectacle and Chalamet's performance also helped fuel its box office run.

Aquaman 2, on the other hand, has faced mixed reviews and criticism for its bloated plot and lack of narrative innovation. While it managed a decent performance overseas, particularly in China, its domestic numbers paint a less vibrant picture.

As the first box office battle of 2024 concludes, it's clear that audiences are hungry for unique and engaging stories, regardless of genre.