David Beckham teases Victoria Beckham’s ‘working class roots’

David Beckham is going all in on the now-famous statement made by his wife Victoria Beckham in their documentary, in which it was claimed that she was from "working-class roots."

David, 48, posted a cheerful picture of himself, his wife, 49, and her parents, all dressed up, at a beautiful table on Instagram on Sunday.

"Just a nice casual New Year’s Eve lunch at The Ritz @victoriabeckham. Very working class," he teased, jokingly noting that his in-laws left in their Rolls Royce.

In the picture, David—who was dressed in a suit—was alluding to the now-viral scene from the four-part Netflix documentary Beckham, which debuted on October 4.

In a sit-down chat for the documentary, the Spice Girls alum was seen being humorously interrupted by David, as seen in the video.

During her interview, Victoria had mentioned that she and David are from "very working class" backgrounds. Just as she was finishing up, her husband interrupted her and asked, "Be honest."

"I am being honest," Victoria uttered with a hint of anger.

David, nonetheless, didn't seem convinced, and then asked his wife, “What car did your dad drive you to school in?”

He asked the same question over and over again after snipping back and forth on the car's specifications. In the end, Victoria gave up. "OK, in the '80s, my dad had a Rolls Royce."

David grinned satisfactorily and said, "Thank you," before shutting the door and going back to his room.

The former pop sensation posted a playful picture of David working around the house without a shirt last month.

"Electrician came to fix the TV…..You’re welcome!," the fashion designer captioned the shot.



