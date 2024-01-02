Victoria Beckham celebrated New Year with family and ‘last minute ‘wardrobe malfunction

Victoria Beckham and family at New Year family party

Victoria Beckham didn’t let a last minute “steaming situation” ruin her New Year celebration with family.



At home in London on Sunday, Victoria Beckham and her husband David welcomed the New Year with their kids, and they looked every bit the happily married pair.

Fashion designer Victoria, 49, posed for a photo while tenderly throwing herself over former footballer David's shoulders. Victoria looked amazing in an emerald green gathered jersey dress from her own collection, which retailed for £1,450.

The 48-year-old athlete David looked sharp in a navy blue suit and tie, which he paired with a classy white shirt and brown shoes.

But Victoria's dress needed an emergency steam to iron out a few creases, so she had to call in an assistant at the last minute.

Turning to Instagram on Monday, Victoria shared some glimpses from the celebration, with herself and David with their children as they stepped in 2024,

“Happy New Year!! Wishing all your dreams come true in 2024. I love you so much @davidbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham @mimimoocher #harperseven missing you so much @brooklynpeltzbeckham @nicolaannepeltzbeckham xxxx,” the model captioned their post.

The musician once known as Posh Spice revealed details of her family's enjoyable evening, which included her sons Romeo, 21, and Cruz, 18, her daughter Harper, 12, and Romeo's model girlfriend, Mia Regan, 21. The group had lunch together and added sparklers to the atmosphere.

Victoria expressed her best wishes to her 24-year-old son Brooklyn and his 28-year-old wife Nicola Peltz, who celebrated New Year's Eve in Florida with their loved ones.

Victoria posted on her Instagram Stories about getting assistance from a steamer to remove some creases from her clothing right before supper.

“So, I'm just getting ready to go out tonight and there's a last minute steaming situation going on here - it's getting hot up there,” she said in the video.