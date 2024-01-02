Nicki Minaj’s New Year resolution makes Anderson Cooper laugh

Nicki Minaj makes Anderson Cooper laugh with her New Year resolution

Nicki Minaj’s New Year resolution has got Anderson Cooper confused.



The funny reply from Anderson Cooper to Nicki Minaj's New Year's resolution has gone viral.

On Sunday night, when the political commentator and Andy Cohen hosted CNN's New Year's Eve Live, they looked back at the Barbie World rapper's appearance on Watch What Happens Live, in which she revealed her future plans for 2024.

During her Dec. 14 appearance on the Bravo series, the 41-year-old emcee, real name Onika Maraj, declared, "My New Year's resolution is to keep my foot on the bitches' necks!"

Following the NYE special's airing of the clip, Cooper, 56, seemed baffled by Minaj's remarks.

“Wow, what did she say?” he asked Cohen, who repeated, “Keep my foot on these b-tches’ necks!”

“Wow. Who is she referring to?” a confused Cooper asked.

Fans immediately went to social media to laugh at the hosts' funny exchange.

“It’s Andy repeating it!!! He lives for the drama,” commented one user.

“Andy totally understands dealing with all those damn housewives, Anderson is on the other hand is like ‘what now?’,” added another.

“Anderson is a real journalist and he needs to find out the full story…Who is she referring to?,” wrote a third fan.

“Anderson said PUT A NAME ON IT‼️,” said a fourth person.