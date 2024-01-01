Kate Middleton, Prince William convince King Charles to step down?

King Charles III has seemingly been convinced by Prince William and Kate Middleton that the future of monarchy is in safe hands.



The King Charles's new post, shared by the royal family's social media accounts on Monday, suggests as the 75-year-old is fully satisfied with the Prince and Princess of Wales's to hand over the throne to his eldest son William.

The adorable video, recap of the Firm's senior members' royal engagements in 2023, depicts as King Charles has sent a message to the world that William and Kate will run the affairs of the Firm in the near future.

The King and Queen can be seen in high spirits in sweet montage. However, the video also shows future king William and his wife Princess Kate actively playing their royal duties.

The post suggests as the King has made up his mind to leave the throne to enjoy rest of his life with his wife and grandchildren. However, William, who respects his father’s rank, does not want King Charles to abdicate

Previously, the King's friends claimed that Charles absolutely wants William to plough his own furrow, he is encouraged to do so, just as he was. However, they insisted that the 41-year-old would not want to become King while his children were still young.

Kate Middleton and Prince William may be given more powers and control of the monarchy in near future.

It comes after Queen Margrethe of Denmark has announce to abdicate to her son Prince Frederik in January after 52 years on throne.