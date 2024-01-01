Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s relationship has ‘strength’ in 2024, psychic predicts

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly 'getting very serious' about each other

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s love cards are in their favour for 2024.

Celebrity psychic Inbaal Honigman made some major predictions for some of Hollywood’s hottest couples this year, including Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner, and Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury.

However, the most promising reading was for the most famous couple of 2023 – Taylor and Travis.

Inbaal noted that the relatively new lovebirds will go “from strength to strength” in the New Year, however there is “no indication of her settling down and starting to plan a wedding.”

Inbaal further made a prediction contrary to some reports at the end of 2023 suggesting whether the NFL star would propose to his girlfriend – whom he only started dating over the summer.

“The idea of marriage will occur to [Travis], but he’s more in love with the idea of marriage than Taylor is,” the psychic said.

Instead, Taylor will barely have time to sit down in 2024.

“Sagittarius Taylor gets the ‘XIV Art’ Tarot card, which is the Sagittarius card. This means that 2024 will be a year full of travel, colours, noise, fun and adventure for the prolific performer,” Inbaal explained.

Meanwhile, “Libra Travis gets the ‘II High Priestess’ card, which stands for spirituality and wisdom. His year promises to be peaceful and fulfilling.”

Kelce and Swift started were first romantically linked in September, though the Grammy-winner admitted that they had secretly been getting to know each other for a while before the public caught wind.



A source recently told US Weekly that things are "getting very serious" between the couple.

