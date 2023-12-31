Suki Waterhouse flaunts baby bump in daring crop top

Suki Waterhouse is flaunting her stylish prenatal look!



Just before the new year arrives, the 31-year-old Daisy Jones & the Six actress posted a promotional video to Instagram on Saturday night, giving fans a final glimpse at her pregnancy development in 2023.

In the opening video, Waterhouse—who just revealed she is expecting her first child with partner Robert Pattinson—explained that she had "changed as a woman," alluding to the high-end washing detergent she was advertising.

She donned a stylish cropped jumper top with fringe details and a central opening that showed off her growing baby bump for the video.

Waterhouse demonstrated how she washes her clothes using The Laundress detergent by hand and in the bathroom sink while holding up a Christian Dior dress.

"I kind of prefer just to hand wash it because it makes me feel like a prairie girl in the 1950s," she joked.

Waterhouse changed her fringe top for a sheer Christian Dior dress later in the video, which not only "smells amazing," but also gave her baby bump more attention.

"It's the best way to be super gentle with this fabric," Waterhouse said of the cleaning process.

After revealing her pregnancy in November, Waterhouse has flaunted her baby bump in several settings, including posing in front of a beach, attending the 2023 Fashion Awards in London, and sporting a little glitter.



