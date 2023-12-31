Jon Cryer sings praises for second wife Lisa Joyner: 'Feel so lucky'

At least for Jon Cryer, it sometimes takes a second chance at love to make things right.

The Emmy-winning actor claims to People magazine that his 2007 wedding to Lisa Joyner in Mexico was the "luckiest day of his life." The actor is presently a cast member of the NBC sitcom Extended Family.

“The key to a good marriage is 100 per cent a sense of humour, because whenever there are hard things in a marriage — and there are — laughing about it makes the most wonderful difference,” Cryer shares. “It's about having somebody in your corner no matter what, and I feel so lucky to be that guy for my wife. She has been there for me every time that has been tough for me.”

Cryer has a 4-year-old daughter with Joyner and a 23-year-old son with Trigger, his ex-wife. Despite his first marriage ending in 2004, he believes that his past relationships taught him valuable lessons that helped him become a better partner today.

“The great thing about second marriages is you know what your flaws are. They have been brought to relief, and so you hopefully have gotten some comfort with them,” he explains. “When you're much more comfortable with yourself, you can actually love somebody a lot better, and I think my earlier relationships were always just trying to be somebody who I thought I had to be instead of just being who I am.”