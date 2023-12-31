Rcahel Bloom still feels under influence of 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend'

Almost five years have passed since Rebecca Bunch made her own decision, but co-creator and star Rachel Bloom still feels the influence of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.

"There is a group text. We do still keep in touch," Bloom notes while speaking to People magazine about her co-stars from the 2015–2019 musical comedy series. In the film Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Bloom's Bunch leaves her career at a prominent law firm and moves to West Covina, California, to reunite with a childhood crush.

Bloom's one-woman musical comedy Death, Let Me Do My Show, which is currently playing off-Broadway through January 6, features Crazy Ex alum David Hull. Bloom, 46, states, "One of the cast members is obviously in my show," adding that "many people have come out. So yes, we are still quite close."

In addition to the enduring friendships, Crazy Ex has endured because of its catchy songs. On TikTok, users regularly use songs like I Have Friends and You Stupid B---- as the music for their videos, giving them a new lease on life.

"I love it because it just shows you can never muscle something into virality," Bloom tells the outlet. "Definitely some of the songs that we did on the show five, six, seven years ago have a bigger life on TikTok now, and that has nothing to do with us posting it on my Instagram or tweeting or live-tweeting the episode. That's just people."

She sees the TikTok embrace as a "lesson" of sorts: "All you can do is your best work and put it out in the world, and you can try to do your best to promote and muscle something into being in the zeitgeist, but at the end of the day, well, it's kind of out of your control."