Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck have brief spat during St Barts vacation

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez tied the knot in 2022

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had a tense day in paradise.

As the power couple ring in their New Year celebrations at St Barts, they were caught it a brief but heated spat while shopping for jewellery.

Photographs obtained by the Daily Mail showed the Good Will Hunting star reach his breaking point, visibly upset as he gestured aggressively with his hands and ran them through his hair.

Meanwhile, JLo simply looked on, appearing a little tense as well but seemingly just letting her husband blow off the steam.

But the lover’s quarrel didn’t last long, as the outlet reported that they ultimately kissed and made up, cosying up to each other and even snapping some selfies together.

Besides the slight hiccup, the Oscar-winner was ever the supportive husband as he helped Lopez try on some necklaces and snapped pictures of her for later reference.

Just a day prior, Bennifer was spotted indulging in some more retail therapy as he carried her two shopping bags.

At one point though, he looked glum while driving around St Barts in a small electric car.