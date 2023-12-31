Imran Khan’s assets surged by over Rs277m in five years

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder Imran Khan speaks during an interview with AFP at his residence in Lahore on March 15, 2023. — AFP

LAHORE: The value of accumulated assets of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan stood at more than Rs315.9 million, witnessing a surge of over Rs277.2 million in the past five years.

The assets of the former prime minister, who was removed from power via a vote of no-confidence in April last year, were valued at Rs38.69 million in 2018 which soared to more than Rs315.9 million in 2023, according to the asset details mentioned by the cricketer-turned-politician in his nomination papers ahead of general elections scheduled for February 8, 2024.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had rejected both nomination papers filed by Khan from Lahore's NA-122 and Mianwali's NA-89 constituencies.



As per the details of assets mentioned in the documents, he inherited a house of 148 marlas in Zaman Park Lahore. The PTI founder disclosed that more than Rs48.6 million was spent on the construction of Zaman Park house.



“He received 300 kanals of land in Bani Gala as a gift. More than Rs3.9 million was spent on the decoration and regularisation of the Bani Gala house. He owns a 136 marla land worth Rs5 million in Islamabad’s Mehra Noor area, a shop worth more than Rs120 million in the shopping plaza of Islamabad and a two-room flat worth more than Rs34 million in Islamabad Plaza,” the documents revealed.



The ex-premier also declared 188 kanals of inherited land in Bhakkar in the documents. As per the asset statement, the PTI founder owns no vehicle but has more than Rs31.5 million in cash. He has more than Rs60 million in various bank accounts in Islamabad and also owns four goats valued at Rs0.2 million.

Toshakhana gifts have been valued at Rs11.87 million in the asset statement. His wife Bushra Bibi owns 698 kanals of land in Pakpattan and Dipalpur and A 3-kanal house in Bani Gala.

As per the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) certificate, the former PTI chairman had disclosed assets of more than Rs141 million to the FBR in 2021. In 2022, the founder PTI's assets increased to over Rs320 million in one year. According to the FBR certificate, he had disclosed assets worth over Rs315.9 million in 2023.

The former PM mentioned his educational qualification as a BA in Political Science and his current profession as a philanthropist.



