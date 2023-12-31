Michael Imperioli, ‘Sopranos’, ‘White Lotus’ star starts new career: ‘Privileged’

Michael Imperioli opens up a restaurant

Michael Imperioli, the Sopranos alum and White Lotus star, steps foot into a new business.



On the Upper West Side, at 468 Amsterdam Ave. and 83rd Street, Michael Imperioli, his wife Victoria, and restaurateur Jeremy Wladis have reportedly opened up Scarlet, a pub and restaurant.

The celebrity has experience in the hospitality industry; many years ago, he managed the popular Chelsea restaurant Ciel Rouge.

In an interview with Page Six, he revealed that the inspiration for Scarlet originated after he and Victoria returned to New York City following a number of years spent on the West Coast.

The 57-year-old actor, who is a resident of the neighbourhood, visits at least a couple of times a week. Steve Schirripa and Kathrine Narducci, two of his Sopranos pals, have already paid him a visit.

Even the menu features a drink named The White Lotus, a reference to Imperioli's most recent smash HBO series.

Playing in two well-known crime dramas, The Sopranos and Martin Scorsese's iconic film Goodfellas, according to Imperioli, didn't help him gain a liquor licence more quickly or get past any bureaucracy.

“I’ll be honest with you,” he shared. “Sometimes being a celebrity can really grease the wheels of certain kind of systems. And sometimes it can really get in the way. Some people might not like it. It can always go either way.”