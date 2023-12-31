Ryan Reynolds ends 2023 with ‘Deadpool 3’ teaser photo

Ryan Reynolds stars as Deadpool in threequel with Hugh Jackman as wolverine

Ryan Reynolds drops a teaser for Deadpool fans right before 2024 starts.



The actor took time on social media to share some of his favourite experiences from 2023 as he looks back on the year.

One picture of Reynolds dressed as Deadpool sans facial mask was tucked away from the sets of Deadpool 3, in the carousel of pictures he posted.

“Thank you 2023 part 1. In no real order. I got to spend most of the year working and playing with the people I [love],” he captioned the Instagram post.

The release date of Deadpool 3 is set for July 26, 2024, in theatres.

Ryan Reynolds from sets of Deadpool 3/Instagram

Leaks from the movie set increase along with the anticipation for the movie.

Reynolds recently requested users on social media to refrain from sharing pictures of the cast during filming in order to prevent spoilers for the film.

“Surprises are part of the magic of theatrical movies. It’s important for us to shoot the new Deadpool film in real, natural environments, using practical effects as opposed to making the movie indoors and digitally,” Reynolds shared on his Instagram Stories earlier this month.

“Telephoto lenses continue to spoil surprises and create a difficult situation for everyone.”

He added, “Here’s hoping some of the websites and social channels hold back showing images before they’re ready.”

“The film is built for audience joy — and our highest hope is to preserve as much of that magic as possible for the finished film and the big screen. Part of the reason people post spoilers is because they’re excited.

I realize these aren’t real world issues and it’s firmly in the ‘good problems’ bucket. I love making this movie.” concluded Age of Adaline star Blake Lively’s husband.

Deadpool 3, which is being directed by Shawn Levy, will see Hugh Jackman reprise his role as Wolverine. The movie also stars Emma Corrin.



