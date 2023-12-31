Rachel Bloom gets candid about raising mini version of herself

Rachel Bloom on being a mother to three-year-old: More inside

Rachel Bloom has recently explained how it’s like to raise her three-year-old daughter.



In a new interview with PEOPLE, the Let Me Do My Show actress has discussed about her daughter and how she’s a copy of her when it comes to comedy

“Oh, she is hilarious. She's making up little parody songs,” said the 36-year-old.

When questioned if she has ever played any songs from her award-winning show for her daughter, whom she shares with Dan Gregor, Bloom revealed, “My husband does, and it's made me want to honestly, at some point, get on releasing some sort of children or clean re-edit of a lot of my songs.”

“The songs are very catchy, but they're really dirty, and they're going over her head right now. She's just listening to the music,” stated the actress.

Bloom mentioned, “But my husband puts some of the songs on, she likes to hear mom sing, and I'm like, 'Oh, I got to rerecord these songs.”

Earlier, the actress first announced she was expecting back in September 2019 after winning her first Emmy at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards.

The couple welcomed their daughter in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Captioning an Instagram post after her birth, Bloom wrote, “She’s here. She’s home.”