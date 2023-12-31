Hugh Jackman shares some major highlights of 2023: Pics

Hugh Jackman reflects on this year's major events: Photos

Hugh Jackman has recently shared some major highlights of 2023, which is all about finding himself after divorce from Deborra-Lee Furness.



Taking to Instagram on Friday, the Wolverine star posted a photo dump of 10 snapshots, which included shaving his beard and spending time with friends and parents.

In the first photo, Hugh was seen getting his beard cut while preparing himself for new movie, Deadpool 3.

Other photos showed on the set of the movie, walking through Central Park, enjoying a cocktail while posing for the camera, and a picture of him and Ryan Reynolds at a Wrexham FC match.

In the caption, the Australia actor wrote, “Lost & found year end photo dump. #2023.”

Fans expressed their elation for his comeback as Wolverine in his new movie, Deadpool 3 with one commented, “Let’s Goooooo!!!! I can’t wait for this movie #wolverine #hughjackman keep up the good work.”



Another said, “We love Wolverine.”

What’s interesting is that Hugh’s ex-wife Deborra-Lee was not found among ten snaps.

Earlier this year, the couple released a joint statement in which they revealed they had decided to separate “to pursue our individual growth”.

Meanwhile, Hugh spent the festive days in New York to celebrate Christmas.