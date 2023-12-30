Irina Shayk engages in delightful winter activity with daughter Lea

Lea recently made her big screen debut in her father Bradley Cooper's latest film, Maestro

Irina Shayk engaged in a fun winter activity with her daughter in New York on Thursday.

The 37-year-old model, almost unrecognizable in a black puffy jacket, hoodie, and pants, enjoyed ice skating with her nearly seven-year-old daughter.

Lea. Irina, born in Russia, went makeup-free and covered her dark hair with a billed cap and a hoodie.

Lea looked charming in a denim jacket adorned with bright pink flowers and black ski pants. Opting not to use the typical white training aid for novice skaters, she entrusted her mom with a white bear-shaped tool.

Lea recently made her big screen debut in her father Bradley Cooper's latest film, Maestro.

In the movie, the young actress portrays the younger version of Jamie Bernstein, played by Maya Hawk, one of conductor Leonard Bernstein's daughters.

Bradley, 48, was on dad duty December 15 when he left a press conference for Maestro, which is now streaming on Netflix, explaining, ‘So sorry. The school nurse just called me.'