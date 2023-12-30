Kim Kardashian to find true love in 2024: Expert claims

Kim Kardashian is expected to fall in love with an intelligent and established man from the Middle East in 2024.

In conversation with The Mirror, celebrity psychic Inbaal Honigman claimed that the Skims founder "is no longer interested in being linked with eye candy alone."

The expert revealed that Kim is no longer a "people pleaser" as she set her boundaries. "She now lives to please her kids and is sensible with her priorities."

Inbaal shared that the Tarot cards show that the mother-of-four "is looking for a different man, intelligent, educated, intuitive and politically aware."

Kim, who used to make it to the headlines due to her relationships, will keep her new romance "quiet."

The expert shared that "[the new couple] will be seen together but not on many red carpets."

Moreover, Inbaal revealed that the most popular Kardashian "will be with a gentleman who's a powerful activist with links to the Middle East. The wealthiest Kardashian will be dating a calm, intelligent, established man."

For the unversed, Kim was last romantically involved with comedian Pete Davidson for a few months.

Before that, the socialite was married to Kanye West for ten years. However, the two parted ways in 2021.

Notably, the former couple co-parents their four kids, North, 10, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4.