Kim Kardashian risks Kanye West's 'anger' with bold move for kids

Kim Kardashian has been forced to consider acquiring full custody of her four kids she shares with Kanye West.

The Kardashians star is understood to be “concerned” about the rapper’s “mental state” after he went on a rage rant about feeling limited by his visitation rights for his kids.

During his launch party for album, Vultures, held in Las Vegas earlier this month, West, who was accompanied by their eldest daughter North, 10, revealed she had to “rip up couches” to be able to be there with him.

Kim and Kanye were married for a decade before the former filed for divorce in 2021. Together, they are parents to North, Saint, 8, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4.

Speaking to In Touch, a source revealed the SKIMS mogul is “considering asking for full custody until she feels more comfortable with his behaviour.”

“Kanye will hit the roof,” they added, “but Kim has to do what she thinks is best for her kids.”

In a latest season of the Hulu reality show, Kim revealed North threw a fit over her extravagant living arrangements as she expressed her preference of living with her dad.

"North, she’ll go to her dad’s, she’ll be like, 'Dad is the best. He has it all figured out,’” the SKIMS mogul revealed in a conversation with sister Kourtney Kardashian during one of the episodes.

"'He doesn’t have a nanny. He doesn’t have a chef. He doesn’t have security. He lives in an apartment.' And she’ll start crying, 'Why don’t you have an apartment? I can’t believe we don’t have an apartment.'" she said.