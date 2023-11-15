Kim Kardashian talks protecting kids from 'toxic' side of Kanye West divorce

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West share four kids together

Kim Kardashian made sure her kids felt “loved and heard” during her difficult divorce with Kanye West.

The 43-year-old reality star was married to West for ten years before filing for divorce in 2021. Together, the former couple co-parents their four kids, North, 10, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4.

In a cover story for GQ’s Men of the Year, the SKIMs mogul revealed she took notes from the experience of her parents, Kris Jenner and Robert Kardashian, to navigate her own divorce.

Kris and Robert Kardashian were married for 13-years before parting ways in 1991.

“I did think about how my parents handled it with us,” she shared.

“I just remember them being open…Ultimately, what matters is that kids feel loved and heard. You want to be sensitive because they're just kids, and it's hard to go through no matter what age,” the socialite continued.

“You have to make sure that you only go to a level that they can understand. It's okay to show a vulnerable side. You never go to a negative side,” Kim added.

The Kardashians star previously opened up about the negative impact of the Donda rapper’s public rants against her on their kids.

Speaking on the Angie Martinez IRL podcast, Kim revealed she tries her best to keep away the young quartet from getting the wind of West’s tantrums.