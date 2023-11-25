Kim Kardashian leaves Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori 'angry'

Kanye West was certainly not a fan of Kim Kardashian laying bare their daughter North West’s concerns for the world to see.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, a source revealed that the Donda rapper was upset with his ex-wife, after she was filmed telling her sister Kourtney Kardashian about their 10-year-old daughter’s “tantrums.”

“North, she'll go to her dad's, she'll be like, ‘Dad is the best. He has it all figured out. He doesn't have a nanny. He doesn't have a chef. He doesn't have security. He lives in an apartment,’” the SKIMs mogul revealed during an episode of The Kardashians Season 4.

“Hearing this from Kim about North angered Kanye and made him very upset. North is definitely a daddy's girl and Kanye misses not seeing her every single day,” the insider told the outlet.

The revelation reportedly made West “break down” with realization of how much the tween needs him.

Another insider alleged that Kanye West new wife Bianca Censori was also left seething at the socialite for laying bare the wedded pair’s living arrangements.

“Bianca thinks it was quite tacky of Kim to divulge this information on The Kardashians and, by doing so, she was actually putting her kids' safety in jeopardy,” they claimed.

“She just wants Kim to stop talking about her husband, Kanye, in a negative light to try and make herself look better,” the source added.