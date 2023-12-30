Meghan Markle to launch career as 'influencer' after losing lucrative deals

File Footage

Meghan Markle, who recently made her brief acting return with a coffee brand's promotional video, has been advised to become an influencer amid her crumbling Hollywood career.



For the unversed, earlier this month, the Duchess of Sussex made a small appearance in a Clevr Blends advertisement on social media.

Notably, the former Suits actress also made an unknown amount of money as an investment in the coffee brand.

Speaking of Meghan's latest move, royal commentator Kinsey Schofield told GB News that, "She is trying to turn all of this media attention into free press for her coffee company."

While discussing her acting in the short clip, she added, "She’s trying to look more likeable and silly and she’s looking like somebody who is trying to be an intern while wearing $400 sunglasses."

Kinsey continued, "I think that what you saw in the ad was Meghan the influencer. What else is she capable of doing at this point?"

Earlier, it was reported that Meghan is "desperate" to collaborate with some high-end fashion brands in order to revive her acting career.

Tom Bower, a royal expert recently told Closer Magazine that the Duchess of Sussex is trying her best to grab profitable deals.

He shared, "Meghan has made huge efforts...I think she’s looking desperately for an endorsement with something like Dior and that’s been a disappointment because she hasn’t landed one contract."