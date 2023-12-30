America Ferrera, 'Barbie' star, 'celebrates recent work' before wrapping her year

America Ferrera, Barbie alum, had a successful year in her career but had to celebrate in private due to the strike-era gag order on promotion. Her movies Barbie and Dumb Money were released during the SAG-AFTRA strike and she had a pivotal supporting role in both.



However, with her guild's new deal with the studios ratified, Ferrera has been appearing at recent events like the Women in Film Honors and the Academy Museum Gala.

“I think that this moment is a celebration of the work that I’ve done recently and, in a lot of ways, the work that I’ve done my whole career,” Ferrera shared during an early December phone call. “And that is beautiful and joyful, in and of itself.”

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actress was asked about the many viral recitations of Barbie monologue since the film premiered and was any recitation was as thrilling as when Jane Fonda included it during the Women in Film award presentation you?, she replied, "I’m still processing it. She’s such a legend and an icon and a trailblazer. I feel overwhelmed to have her acknowledge my work as an actress and an advocate. When she chose to start using her platform to speak up for things she cared about, there was no blueprint. That’s not easy. Then she turned around and brought that advocacy into her work as an artist and a producer by getting stories told that mattered to her. To have someone who created that playbook acknowledge and see me on that path that she paved … there’s a lot happening right now, and each thing is sort of its own monumental moment, but that is especially meaningful."