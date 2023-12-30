‘The Bachelor’ Chris Harrison dubs show ‘very toxic’ two years after exit

Former The Bachelor host Chris Harrison called out the reality show on its negative impact on his life following his shock exit in 2021.

Harrison appeared on Trading Secrets podcast in which he dubbed the show as “very toxic” two years after he left the hosting job.

He recalled working on the show to Bachelor Nation alum Jason Tartick, “What I went through was tumultuous. I don’t wish it on anybody.”

“It was horrifying on a lot of levels and something that I pray to God my worst enemy never goes through,” he continued. “But, with that said, I knew I had to remove myself from what became a very toxic situation.”

However, he did say that the show was a “blessing” despite his struggles. “I still look at this as a blessing in my life. It was hard at first, obviously, it wasn’t immediate where I felt great about everything.”

Harrison, 52, hosted the reality dating competition series for 19 years before stepping away from the franchise in February 2021, following backlash he received after defending season 25 contestant Rachael Kirkconnell's past racist behaviour.

The former host surmised that something could have been “figured” out to resolve the matter rather than exiting the show, but he is “proud” about his decision.

“I’m proud that I handled it the way I did and I still look at [the show] as a blessing because it changed my life on so many levels,” he said. “Financially, of course. It changed my life. It changed my kids’ lives.”

He added, “I hold those things dear. It was a blessing. It changed my life, but at the same time I can also be grateful that I’m gone.

“That’s a relationship I don’t need to be in anymore because it wasn’t healthy.”

Jesse Palmer was named as the new host that September.